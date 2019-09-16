THE SOUND OF MUSIC to Play at Wichita Theatre
Rodger's and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music will return to the Wichita Theatre for the first time since 2009 from October 11-26.
The story is set in Austria near World War II and follows a young woman named Maria who is deciding if she wants to become a nun and takes a temporary job as a governess for Captain Von Trapp and his many children. When the Nazis request Captain Von Trapp for the navy, he opposes, and the family must flee Austria as a result.
The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hamerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse. The show first opened on Broadway in 1959 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre and won Best Musical along with 5 other awards at The Tony Awards. Since then, the show has become a staple in American culture with songs like "My Favorite Things" and "Do-Re-Mi".
For more information and tickets, visit https://www.usashowtickets.com/shop/detail.php?event_name1=The+Sound+Of+Music&event_name2=&agency_id=wtbo