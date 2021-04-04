Starlite Drive-In Announces Film Lineup For April 4

The theatre will show Nobody, Promising Young Woman, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Tom and Jerry.

Apr. 4, 2021  
Starlite Drive-In Announces Film Lineup For April 4

Starlite Drive-In has announced its lineup for this Sunday, April 4, 2021.

On Star 1, the theatre will show Nobody at 8:20pm followed by Promising Young Woman at 9:55pm.

On Star 2, Godzilla vs. Kong will show at 8:10pm, followed by Tom and Jerry at 10:10pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://starlitefun.com/showtimes.

The theatre's concession stand offers hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, fries, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, candy, funnel cakes, cotton candy and frozen treats. We have Pepsi fountain drinks, bottled Gatorade and water. Get a caffeine boost with Nitro Joes Flite Fuel, Red Bull, or a regular brewed coffee.

Starlite is continuing to offer its season pass. Season passholders will enjoy additional discounts, special events and more! This is an affordable option for frequent visitors. Visit www.starlitefun.com/season-pass for more information or to purchase.


