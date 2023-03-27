Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month

The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.

Mar. 27, 2023  
STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month

Stephen Fite Children's Concert comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.

Your Tour Guide, Stephen Fite is ready to lead you and your group of little explorers on a fast-paced, informational and musical journey through the jungle and rain forest. This field-trip event for Pre-K thru 1st Grade is an hour-long, interactive concert of music, movement and learning. Your children will be engaged from the opening song until it's time to dismiss.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Welcome to the Jungle Concert Tour are $7.00 each and can be reserved by filling out and submitting this Reservation Form. You will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours. Payment is not due until 28 days before the date of the show. Use the Contact Us form or call us at 800-234-9228 with any questions.




Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April Photo
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka Photo
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka
Three of the voices that defined 90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week Photo
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is opening Theatre in the Park’s (TIP) 2023 season INDOOR on Friday, March 10.
Registration is Now Open For the Sheffel Theater Clinic Photo
Registration is Now Open For the Sheffel Theater Clinic
The Sheffel Theater Clinic (STC) provides an important cultural supplement to area schools' arts education curriculum by serving nearly 2,300 third grade students annually. The Clinic is held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center in January through March each year.

More Hot Stories For You


Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in AprilBallet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at TPAC in April
March 23, 2023

Ballet Midwest Presents Sleeping Beauty at TPAC next month. Performances will run April 15-16.
Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to TopekaSammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye Bring the Roots & Boots Tour to Topeka
March 13, 2023

Three of the voices that defined 90s country music – Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye – join forces in the Roots & Boots tour.
THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This WeekTHE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Comes to Theatre in the Park This Week
March 6, 2023

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is opening Theatre in the Park’s (TIP) 2023 season INDOOR on Friday, March 10.
Registration is Now Open For the Sheffel Theater ClinicRegistration is Now Open For the Sheffel Theater Clinic
February 23, 2023

The Sheffel Theater Clinic (STC) provides an important cultural supplement to area schools' arts education curriculum by serving nearly 2,300 third grade students annually. The Clinic is held at the Topeka Performing Arts Center in January through March each year.
Ballet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at Topeka Performing Arts CenterBallet Midwest Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY at Topeka Performing Arts Center
February 20, 2023

Fall under the spell of this enchanting fairy tale classic! Be captivated as the malevolent fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of a true love’s kiss.
share