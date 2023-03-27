STEPHEN FITE CHILDREN'S CONCERT Comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center Next Month

Stephen Fite Children's Concert comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in April. The performance is set for April 26 at 10:15am.

Your Tour Guide, Stephen Fite is ready to lead you and your group of little explorers on a fast-paced, informational and musical journey through the jungle and rain forest. This field-trip event for Pre-K thru 1st Grade is an hour-long, interactive concert of music, movement and learning. Your children will be engaged from the opening song until it's time to dismiss.

Tickets for the 2022-23 Welcome to the Jungle Concert Tour are $7.00 each and can be reserved by filling out and submitting this Reservation Form. You will receive an email confirmation within 24 hours. Payment is not due until 28 days before the date of the show. Use the Contact Us form or call us at 800-234-9228 with any questions.