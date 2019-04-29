SHEAR MADNESS Playing in Wichita Now!

The Forum Theatre Company brings Paul Portner's Shear Madness to Wichita now! Fans can catch this comedy until May 19, 2019.

This hysterical interactive murder-mystery farce has entertained more than 12 million people worldwide including more than 38 years of performances in Boston and 28 years at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Shear Madness has been voted "Best Comedy of the Year" eight times in Boston and "Best Play of the Year" in both Chicago and Philadelphia.

The madness erupts at a hairstyling salon when suddenly, between a shampoo and a style, the old lady upstairs gets mysteriously murdered and everyone's dying to know whodunit? Get ready to spot clues and question the suspects in the funniest mystery in the annals of fake crime. And the best part is it's different at every performance! This hilarious whodunit is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest-running play in the history of American theatre. It has earned the Raven Award from the Mystery Writers of America and been inducted into the Comedy Hall of Fame, the first play ever to receive that accolade. Shear Madness has been produced around the world and translated into 23 foreign languages.

Featuring Jen Bechter, Simeon Rawls, Ray Wills, Tom Frye, Ted Dvorak, and Charleen Ayers.

For more information check out: http://www.forumwichita.com/movies/shear-madness/

Photo Credit: The Forum Theatre Company





