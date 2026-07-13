Review: NOIR COMEDY at Kechi Playhouse

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Kechi Playhouse continues their 44th season with a new play, Noir Comedy, written by owner/director Misty Maynard. The show runs Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available at the door or call 316-744-2152 in advance. The play runs through August 2nd.

For those who have never been exposed to American Film noir a bit of background information could prove beneficial. The 1940s and 1950s are known as the “classic period” of American film noir, which is often associated with a low-key, black-and-white visual style. Prototypical stories and attitudes expressed in classic noir derive from the hardboiled school of crime fiction that emerged during the Great Depression. Themes found in noir range of plots featuring mysteries/crime dramas, detective fiction and themes of corruption, organized crime, redemption, cynicism and tragedy.

Maynard cleverly utilizes the classic story elements. There’s a down on his luck detective (Andrew Johnson) who has been suspended from the force because he is under suspicion for killing his partner, a Russian femme fatale (Jami Thomas), a police technician named Pops (Samuel Schwartz), a man of mystery (Benjamin Eldridge), a nefarious Russian woman (Heather Johnson), and two Russian henchmen (Casey Eubank and Em Kerbs). The detective is searching for his partner who he believes is alive; the Russians are searching for a missing coveted religious object.

The actors handle their roles well. Thomas’ fun Russian accent and demeanor makes Irina into a real femme fatale. She is always “on” an active participant in the action. Johnson has the haplessness of Guy McGoff down to a science. The character is not the stereotypical hardboiled gumshoe normally portrayed in noir. Johnson’s guy is fluid and changeable. Schwartz has a good time playing Pops. He is the affable friend that Guy needs in his time of trouble. Pops changes during the course of the plot. Schwartz handles those changes well. Heather Johnson’s Olga is not easy to play. Olga speaks in Russian most of the play, so she has to convey the meaning of her lines in facial expression and physical action. Her performance is menacing and nuanced. Playing the two henchman, Eubank and Kerbs set the right ominous tone in their scenes. Benjamin Eldridge appears in several different guises and exudes mystery. Is he really just playing several different characters or is he someone really important?

The set is basic and generic which allows the action to move from one locale to another quickly. Costumes by Christy Railsback provide each actor with a look that fits their character well. Richard Shultz provided specialty props with Emily Redfield serving as fight choreographer. Kai Knoll works backstage and may make an appearance or two during the performance. Storme Maynard provided artwork for the program.

Next up at the playhouse is Always…Patsy Cline starring Stephanie Hug as Patsy and Heather Johnson as Louise. This musical play, complete with down-home country humor and big-hearted emotion, includes hits Crazy, I Fall to Pieces, Sweet Dreams, Walkin’ After Midnight and more!

More on Kechi Playhouse Recent Articles Previews: NOIR COMEDY at Kechi Playhouse