Previews: DISENCHANTED at Roxy's Downtown

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Roxy's Downtown Theatre, Inc. invites audiences to laugh until they cry when DISENCHANTED! opens July 17 and runs through August 15 in downtown Wichita. This outrageously funny musical comedy turns the classic fairy tales upside down as some of the world's most famous princesses finally get the chance to tell their side of the story.

Forget everything you think you know about happily ever after.

In DISENCHANTED!, Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and their fellow princesses have grown tired of living under impossible expectations. With razor-sharp wit, hilarious songs, and plenty of modern-day attitude, they reclaim their own stories in a fast-paced comedy filled with clever satire, pop-inspired music, and laugh-out-loud moments.

Leading the royal rebellion is an all-star cast featuring Christi Moore, Carson Manlove, Olivia Lybarger, Cindy Summers, Kiera Adrienne, Trenyce Nolan, Emily Son, Kennedy Staiger, Sarah Montoya, and Kirsten Witsman.Together, they bring powerhouse vocals, impeccable comic timing, and unforgettable personalities to this delightfully irreverent musical.

"DISENCHANTED! is pure fun," said Producing Creative Director Rick Bumgardner. "It's smart, witty, and absolutely hilarious. Audiences who love musical comedy will be laughing from the opening number to the final curtain. Whether you're a lifelong Disney fan or simply appreciate sharp comedy and terrific performances, this show delivers an unforgettable night at the theatre."

Packed with clever jokes, unexpected twists, and show-stopping musical numbers, DISENCHANTED! lovingly pokes fun at the fairy tales generations have grown up with while celebrating friendship, independence, and finding your own voice. It's a fresh, contemporary comedy that speaks to audiences of all ages while never losing its playful sense of fun.

Known for producing intimate, high-energy theatrical experiences, Roxy's Downtown Theatre continues its tradition of bringing Broadway-caliber entertainment to Wichita with a production that promises nonstop laughter and spectacular performances.

Tickets are available now by visiting www.roxysdowntown.com or by calling the Roxy's Downtown Theatre Box Office.

Roxy's Downtown Theatre, Inc. is Wichita's award-winning professional theatre dedicated to producing bold, entertaining, and artistically exceptional live performances. Located in the heart of downtown Wichita, Roxy's creates intimate theatrical experiences that inspire, delight, and connect audiences through the power of live performance.