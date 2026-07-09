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Previews: NOIR COMEDY at Kechi Playhouse

Runs July 10- August 2, 2026 

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Kechi Playhouse’s second play of their 44th year is the world premiere of a new Misty Maynard play: Noir Comedy.

Guy McGoff can’t seem to catch a break. Under suspicion over the disappearance of his partner, the disgraced police detective strikes out on his own to solve the mystery. He soon crosses paths with a mysterious femme fatale who insists that he help her find a missing relic, precious to her eastern European village. Assisted by an eager forensic scientist and thwarted by a powerful matriarch and her two dimwitted sons, Guy must make his way through a cloud of confusion to solve the puzzle of the Toe.

Set in the gritty world of the 1930’s, this production stars Andrew Johnson, Jami Thomas, Samuel Schwartz, Ben Eldridge, Heather Johnson, Casey Eubank, and Em Kerbs. The production team features direction by Misty Maynard, set design by Richard Shultz, and costumes by Christy Railsback and cast.

Noir Comedy runs July 10 to August 2, 2026 at the Kechi Playhouse, located at 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St). Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $18 General Admission Friday and Saturday, and $17 General Admission for Sunday Matinees.

For Tickets and Information, please call (316) 744-2152.

More on Kechi Playhouse
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Review: ALL I REALLY NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN at Kechi Playhouse
Review: ALL I REALLY NEED TO KNOW I LEARNED IN KINDERGARTEN at Kechi Playhouse
6/8/2026
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