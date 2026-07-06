ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST Will Come to Wichita Community Theatre

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One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest will come to Wichita this September. The play is by Dale Wasserman, based on the novel by Ken Kesey, and directed by Joe Parrish. Performances will run September 3–13, 2026 at Wichita Community Theatre.

After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming, rebellious rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. This, he soon learns, was a mistake. He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, Nurse Ratched. Despite Ratched’s strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over the yard, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women. But McMurphy’s brash insubordination will have its consequences.

The cast features Quinn Warren as McMurphy and Susan Guntly as Nurse Ratched, with Anthony Larkin-Valdez as Chief Bromden. Additional cast members include Mackenzie Tanner as Nurse Flynn, Matthew Purdom as Harding, Mark Shobe as Martini, Chris Welborn as Scanlon, Kenneth Mitchell as Ruckley, Dan Gray as Cheswick, Owen Balman as Billy Bibbitt, Bob Wiley as Turkle, Mackenzie Mitchell as Candy, Emily Larkin-Valdez as Sandy, Jordan Sickman as Dr. Spivey, and Robby Brining as Williams.

Tickets are priced at $20 for adults, $18 for students, seniors and military, and $16 for all seats on Thursday nights, with sales tax included. Volunteers are also being sought for box office and snack bar duties.

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