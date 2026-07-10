Previews: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Guild Hall Players

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The hills will soon be alive with music as Guild Hall Players proudly announces its summer production of The Sound of Music, opening July 16, 2026, at St James Episcopal Church. This cherished Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, known for its uplifting story and unforgettable melodies, will run for one weekend only, offering audiences a chance to experience one of the most celebrated stage works of all time.

Directed by John Dalton-White and with music direction by Paul Graves, this staging promises to honor the heart of the original while bringing a fresh, contemporary vibrancy to the beloved tale. The production features a cast of 31 talented performers, including Lydia Pirilli as Maria, whose radiant voice and heartfelt performance bring warmth and authenticity to the role, and Chris Loucks as Captain von Trapp, delivering a commanding yet deep human portrayal of the widowed naval officer. Other cast members include MJ Harper as Mother Abbess, Hunter Clark as Rolf, Deanne Zogleman as Elsa Schraeder, and Ted Woodward as Max Detweiller.

The Von Trapp children will be played by Lilliana Mullins (Liesl), Samson Kraus (Friedrich), Orly Umbarger (Louisa), Max Reif (Kurt), Peyton Flores (Brigitta), Heidi Ehresman (Marta) and Brynlee Baeza (Gretl).

The musical features fresh and innovative choreography by Zogleman and has a full 24-member orchestra. Costumes were created by Mary Tush Green, Mary Donaldson, and Greg Dalton-White. Randy Harrison is the set and sound designer with property design by Louise Brinegar. Tony Applegate designed the lights.

Based on a true story and set in Austria on the eve of World War II, The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, a spirited young woman whose free-spirited nature clashes with convent life. Sent to serve as a governess for the seven children of the stern Captain von Trapp, Maria’s kindness, courage, and love of music gradually transform the household. As the von Trapp family faces the growing threat of political unrest, they must make choices that will change their lives forever.

Performances will run from July 16 to July 19, at 7 pm nightly. Tickets start at $12 and are available at the door. St James is located at 3750 E Douglas in Wichita. For reservations, call 316-683-5686.