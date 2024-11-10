Review: BETWEEN THE LINES at Newman University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ESCAPING INTO BETWEEN THE LINES AT NEWMAN

Being a huge supporter of educational theatre, I’ve seen my fair share of Sound of Music, Little Shop of Horrors and endless productions of The Music Man. Not that there is anything wrong in producing those music theatre classics but I’m always excited when a high school or college director chooses a new or unfamiliar work to introduce their students to. So was the case with the recent Newman University regional premier production of Between the Lines.

Between the Lines is a new musical based on the bestselling 2012 young adult novel by the mother and daughter writing duo, Jodi Picoult and Samantha van Leer. The musical features many amusing moments with author Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald’s amusing book riffing on fairy tale takes. Music composers Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson’s tuneful pop-like score is very Disney like and fun.

The show’s protagonist is the socially awkward seventeen-year-old Delilah who lives in a small town with her struggling and under-attentive working-class mother since her father abandoned the family to take up with another woman. To avoid being bullied by another classmates, Delilah takes refuge in a one-of-a-kind self-published fairy tale book that she found in her school’s library. Delilah is astounded when she opens the book and handsome Prince Oliver in some very tight tights steps out of the pages of the storybook. A mutual attraction emerges, and problems arise as Delilah finds herself drawn into the storybook. Prince Oliver is delighted to be temporarily set free from his fictional life and royal kingdom featuring such characters as the rigid Queen Maureen, her cheeky Lady in Waiting, a flamboyant artist and a lively talking dog to name a few. Delilah and Prince Oliver embark on a sweet romance but along the way Delilah blossoms into a self-confident young woman who discovers that she’s able to find real love in her real life as well.

Under the energetic direction of Deanne Zogleman, the ensemble (almost all of them playing multiple roles in real life and in the fairytale realm) deliver incredibly fun performances. The cast is led by Alysha Keck as Delilah and Corbin Molina as Prince Oliver. Both Keck and Molina were well cast carrying most of the show. The couple had a good chemistry.

Faith Crabb was fun to watch as she played both the school bully Allie and the loud-mouthed Princess Seraphima with Daniel Cubias as her sidekick boyfriend Ryan/Frump who is as empty-headed as he appears. Gabe Trevino and Anna Corbett gave stellar performances as Rapskullio the artist and Ms. Winx, respectfully. Dannicka McGrath as Delilah’s confidant Jules was an audience favorite with her hilarious quips and Lauren Dowell made a regal Queen.

Zogleman is also credited with the show’s energetic choreography and Christy Railsback’s vividly colorful costumes are charming and beautiful. Zogleman & Tech Director Austin Schwartz created an imaginative set design featuring two large blue fairytale books that opened portals to the enchanted fairytale world. Along with the set were visual effect projections to depict in which world the characters were. It made for some delicious eye candy.

Under the baton of music director and conductor Paul Graves, this production really shines. The six musicians never overshadow the cast and is glorious to hear. Kudos to sound designer Randy Harrison and light designer Joseph Lindsted for flawless sound and lights that enhanced the story telling.

Newman’s audiences were treated to a treasure trove of Disney Princess movie music before and at intermission which helped transport audience members into the storybook realm. Likely to appeal to families and young audiences, Between the Lines is a celebration of the surprising and even game-changing payoffs of reading books. That's a message that always hits the mark.

