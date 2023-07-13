RAGTIME Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in August

Ragtime comes to Music Theatre Wichita next month. Performances run August 16-20, 2023 at Century II Concert Hall.

Rated: PG for language and intense themes

Experience the powerful and emotional journey of Ragtime. This Broadway classic explores universal themes of love, loss, hope, and justice, resonating with audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Follow the intersecting paths of three families through beautiful music, compelling characters, and poignant messages. Ragtime‘s uplifting songs will leave you inspired, while its heart-wrenching moments will stay with you. This timeless story captures the heart and soul of the human experience.

All patrons must be 5 and older.