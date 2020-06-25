New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park Scraps July Re-Opening Plans, Now Hoping For September

The New Theatre & Restaurant in Overland Park had initially hoped to reopen on July 7, but have decided to hold out. They are now hoping to reopen in September.

"Our current plan, (depending on the number of local COVID-19 cases) is to re-open with our new Season in September 2020," the theatre said in a statement posted on their website Wednesday.

If you are a season ticket holder and have already received renewal information, you are being told to to fill out the form and mail it in, fax the theatre at (913) 649-8710 or renew online here.

"We will have a very limited crew on the phones so please be patient with us if you choose to call," the statement says. "If you have tickets for a performance between now and mid-September, please know your money is safe in your account."

Read the full statement at newtheatre.com.

