Kauffman Center Launches Writing Contest For Youth And Adults

Inspired by World Poetry Day on March 21, the Kauffman Center invites submissions to Artful Poetry, the Center's first poetry competition. Entries are open to youth and adults through the end of National Poetry Month on April 30, 2021. Winners get the opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime on-stage experience at the Center.

"Artful Poetry is a new and exciting way for the community to come together in celebration of the arts," Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. "We love finding new ways to highlight the incredible talent Kansas City has to offer."

Categories and Guidelines:

Submissions must include an original poem AND video of the applicant reciting the work. Submissions must follow one of three prompts and adhere to additional guidelines, which can be found here.

Youth and adult divisions are open to entries from Kansas and Missouri.

First, second and third place winners will be selected in two categories:

youth (17 and under)

adult (18 and over)

Winners will be selected by a panel of three accomplished local writers and three Kauffman Center staff members.

Prompts:

Visit a favorite work of art, in person or virtually. Sit with it and study it. Then, describe and recall the work only using one sense (touch, taste, sound, smell or sight). Write a poem addressed to a future version of yourself. What do you hope for your future self and the community in which you live? _________________ is the heart and soul of the community. Write about what community means to you and what is at the heart of a community.

Winners will have the opportunity to:

Perform and record their winning poem on the Kauffman Center's stages.

Be featured on the Center's website and social media channels.

Have their work highlighted in a radio segment on Kansas City's KKFI Community Radio 90.1 FM program ARTSPEAK RADIO.

Submissions are due by 11:59 p.m. April 30, 2021. For more information and to enter the contest, visit this webpage.

Winners will be notified by May 17, and filming will take place between May 29 and July 31, 2021.