FREEDOM BOUND Comes to Topeka Next Month
Performances are on January 25.
School Time Theater Series - Freedom Bound comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center in January. Performances are on January 25.
Freedom Bound tells the true story of the escape of Addison White from slavery in Kentucky, his flight north on the Under- ground Railroad, and his rescue by the citizens of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The characters of Addison White and Udney Hyde serve as narrators as well as characters.
The play begins in August, 1856. Addison is a slave on the farm of Daniel White in Fleming County, Kentucky. We learn about what it was like to be a slave: long hours of work and no human dignity. One day, Addison is grinding cane at a sorghum wheel and he faints from heatstroke. Daniel White finds him and is going to tie him up and beat him. Addison resists, fighting Master White to a draw.
Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2215178®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.topekaperformingarts.org%2Fevents%2F2022%2Fschool-time-theater-series---freedom-bound?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
December 9, 2022
The Topeka Performing Arts Center invites you to come celebrate the season at a holiday concert for the whole family! With 17 Broadway shows between them, Broadway veterans Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels promise to thrill you with vocal stylings that are direct from New York City, but have hometown heart.
THE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Week
December 6, 2022
For forty-five years, Ballet Midwest has been entertaining audiences with the magical Nutcracker Ballet set to the unforgettable score by Tchaikovsky. Join Clara at a Christmas Eve party where she receives a gift that will soon take her on a fantastic journey.
THE CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER Comes to Topeka This Weekend
November 25, 2022
“The Chocolate Nutcracker,” an urban twist on the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” will be performed Nov. 26th at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. “The Chocolate Nutcracker” showcases a variety of ethnic dances, including hip hop, jazz, African contemporary, lyrical, praise dance and ballet.
Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels Will Bring Broadway to Topeka this Holiday Season
November 15, 2022
Broadway is coming to Kansas with a new holiday tradition – “The Kready Holiday Spectacular!” Presented by Broadway stars and married couple Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels, the holiday spectacular will make its debut at The Topeka Performing Arts Center (TPAC) on December 23, 2022. Kready and Daniels, who have performed in 17 Broadway shows, will perform holiday-themed musical numbers with a New York flair and a hometown feel.
ONDINE: A QUEER FAIRY TALE to Kick Off Summer 2023 Regional Tour in Garden City
November 8, 2022
Ondine: A Queer Fairy Tale will kick-off a Summer 2023 regional tour Saturday, June 3 in Garden City, KS as part of PLAYCHELLA, an all-ages Pride festival.