Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July

Disney's Beauty and the Beast comes to Music Theatre Wichita next month! Performances run July 26 - 30 at Century II Concert Hall.

This classic fairy tale that has enchanted generations is an experience the whole family will cherish for years to come. Lavish sets, dazzling costumes, and the memorable songs you grew up with transport you back to the wonder of childhood while reminding you of life’s most important lessons.

Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story of love, courage, and redemption that resonates even more deeply with age and experience. For one evening, feel like a child again, believing in fairy tales and following your heart’s desire. Be our guest at this cultural landmark that has brought joy and inspiration to millions. Experience the romance, adventure, and heartfelt moments that have made Beauty and the Beast a beloved classic and family tradition.

All patrons must be 5 and older.*

*A full-length matinee on Thursday, July 27 at 2pm will be open to all patrons ages 3 and up.

2 hours 30 minutes

Rated: G for General Audiences

Single tickets for Beauty and the Beast are now available for groups of 10 or more. To bring your group call 316-265-3107 or email Cheyenne.