Basehor-Linwood High School Theatre Department Presents MIRROR MIRROR ON THE WALL

The Basehor-Linwood High School theater department will be putting on the play Mirror Mirror on the Wall this year, The Bobcat Network reports.

The show will be recorded via Zoom and broadcast online, rather than in person, to ensure the safety of the cast and audience. The play will be free to view, but patrons are encouraged to donate.

"The theatre program is really shaping things up in order to accommodate for COVID, so this would be an experience people have never... well, experienced before. It's a fun play performed by your friends," said senior Jonathon Cavanaugh. "Everyone needs to be lifted up right now. The play is a great way to do that. It brings people together in a safe and fun way."

Students will be able to access the video sometime after October 16, but the exact date has not been released. Family of the cast members will be allowed to watch in person on October 24.

