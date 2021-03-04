Barclay College Presents NEWSIES
The production is directed by Randi Shetley and choreographed by Traci Ballard.
Barclay College has announced its upcoming production of Newsies, coming this April!
Performances will run April 9-18, 2021 at the Ross Ellis Center for Arts and Ministry at 606 N. Main Street in Haviland, KS.
Please note, seating is already set with social distancing protocols in place. There are a limited number of seats available. Order soon to secure your spot! If you need a block of seats for more than 4 people, please call Randi at 620-862-5252. Unless county regulations change, masks will be required for guests.
Director - Randi Shetley
Choreographer - Traci Ballard
Vocal Direction - Kim Stewart
Jack - Ethan Bogan
Katherine - Kahrie Stegman
Davey - Chase Groth
Les - Sawyer Lingafelter
Crutchie - Ben Stewart
Mr. Pulitzer - Gale Rose
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43835.