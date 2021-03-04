Barclay College Presents NEWSIES

Barclay College has announced its upcoming production of Newsies, coming this April!

Performances will run April 9-18, 2021 at the Ross Ellis Center for Arts and Ministry at 606 N. Main Street in Haviland, KS.

Please note, seating is already set with social distancing protocols in place. There are a limited number of seats available. Order soon to secure your spot! If you need a block of seats for more than 4 people, please call Randi at 620-862-5252. Unless county regulations change, masks will be required for guests.

Director - Randi Shetley

Choreographer - Traci Ballard

Vocal Direction - Kim Stewart

Jack - Ethan Bogan

Katherine - Kahrie Stegman

Davey - Chase Groth

Les - Sawyer Lingafelter

Crutchie - Ben Stewart

Mr. Pulitzer - Gale Rose

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/43835.