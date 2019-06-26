Photo Flash: First Look at MTWichita's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Music Theatre Wichita has begun its 2019 Season with a brand new production of The Sound of Music, starring Broadway artists Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Mike McGowan (Mormon, Priscilla), and Katie Banks-Todd (Phantom), along with Jennifer Byrne (The Evil Dead) and Monte Riegel Wheeler (The "It" Girl) leading a 52-member cast. The production was created with new scenic designs by Adam Koch, enhanced with Alpine backdrops by XuZheng He, choreography by Brian J. Marcum (Elf - The Musica), and a 29-piece orchestra conducted by Thomas W. Douglas.

The first of five locally produced Broadway-scale productions, The Sound of Music launches the organization's 48th season, and marks the 32nd season for producing artistic director Wayne Bryan, who also directed the show.

Check out photos from the show below!

Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of its Broadway debut, this version of The Sound of Music honors the original libretto by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, incorporating all the famous songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, but also including the two songs written solely by Richard Rodgers for the 1965 film, "I Have Confidence" and "Something Good."

In the familiar story, postulant Maria (Catherine Charlebois) is sent by Mother Abbess (Katie Banks-Todd) to the home of retired Navy officer Captain Georg von Trapp (Mike McGowan), to become governess to his seven children (Cecilia Trippiedi, Noah Sickman, Josie Anderson, Carson Kindle, Gabrielle Kanagy, Ava Griffin, and Evie Griffin). The Captain's growing attraction to Maria complicates his plans with Elsa Schraeder (Jennifer Byrne), as observed by their impresario friend Max Detweiler (Monte Riegel Wheeler).

Other members of the artistic team include hair and makeup designer Danae Jimenez, lighting designer David Neville, costume coordinator Deborah Roberts, and sound designer David Muehl.

The Sound of Music (June12-16) is followed in the season by An American in Paris (June 26-30), A Chorus Line (July 10-14), Chicago (July 24-28) and In the Heights (August 7-11).

Photo Credit: Kacy Meinecke





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You