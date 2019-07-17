Your Child Can Conduct A West End Orchestra at Centre Stage Proms

Centre Stage Proms is a musical theatre extravaganza with a large orchestra of professional West End musicians and a fabulous Centre Stage chorus showcasing the biggest and best orchestral pieces in Musical Theatre.

A mix of big vocal pieces and completely instrumental pieces, Centre Stage Proms features selections from some of the biggest shows on the West End and Broadway including LES MISERABLES, Miss Saigon, Wicked, Chicago and more. Presented by the team behind our productions of Fame The Musical and Grease The Musical and narrated and led by our musical theatre maestro extraordinaire Hayden Taylor, Centre Stage Proms is the orchestral event of the season and a musical treat for theatre lovers of all ages!

During the interval at our very special matinee performance on Saturday 3rd August 2019, musical director Hayden Taylor will be on hand for our audience members to meet the orchestra. This is a fabulous opportunity for you and your family to meet West End musicians face to face! Purchase tickets to the show, bring along your kids and Hayden will teach your little ones to conduct a full 27 piece orchestra of West End professionals. This is one of those once in a life time opportunities not to be missed!

Centre Stage Proms

30 July - 3 August 2019

The Bridewell Theatre, 14 Bride Ln, Fleet St, London EC4Y 8EQ

7.30pm Nightly | 2.30pm Saturday Matinee

Running time is 2 hrs, including interval

Bridewell Bar open 30 mins prior to performance, at interval and after show

Tickets £15 | £18 | £20 | £22.50 from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/centrestage

About Centre Stage

Centre Stage is a central London-based theatre company that has been entertaining audiences with musicals and cabarets for 50 years. An amateur society and registered charity, we began as a light opera company in 1966.

Our members range in age from their 20s to their 60s and come from all walks of life - current members include teachers, lawyers, bankers, directors, web designers, nannies, librarians, managers, event organisers and retirees. But we all share one thing: a passion for musical theatre!

www.centrestage.london





