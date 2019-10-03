Young Vic Directors Program Launches New Genesis Network Website

The Young Vic Directors Program announces the launch of a new, improved Genesis Network website. The website has been updated and developed to better facilitate the community and peer-support at the heart of the Young Vic Directors Program, the only scheme of its kind, which has been running for nearly twenty years. The program currently serves nearly 1,000 directors, designers and producers living in the UK at the early stages of their career.

This newly re-imagined website for members of the program features live updated events and creative opportunities, discussion forums, and a more streamlined way to identify and connect with likeminded creatives. The Genesis Network is a unique online place for members to exchange experiences, form vital creative relationships and collaborations, find job opportunities and hear about events available at the Young Vic and other theatres around the UK. Independent producers, theatre companies and writers are encouraged to use the network as a way to find directors and designers for their projects.

Sue Emmas, Associate Artistic Director of the Young Vic, said: "Directing can be a lonely and isolating career and the Genesis Network brings artists together in a unique way. Those on the network can share knowledge, make connections and collaborate, hear about jobs, and share experiences and challenges. The Genesis Network also ensures that all the artist development opportunities we offer are open access - we advertise all our workshops, assistantships and chances to make work through the awards. New artists join all the time and we really hope this is a moment for more directors, designers and producers to know about this brilliant resource and join up".

John Studzinski, Founder and Chairman of the Genesis Foundation, said: "E.M. Foster famously said 'Only Connect.' The Genesis Network has enabled thousands of theatre professionals at every stage of their careers to do exactly that: to connect, to learn of new opportunities and to build relationships. The Genesis Foundation is committed to identifying gaps in the provision of support for emerging artists and to identify the right partner to devise programmes that answer that need. The Genesis Network has had an immense impact on the UK theatre world and we are delighted that the Network continues to evolve and expands its work."

The Genesis Network is used to advertise a range of activities and opportunities, from skills workshops, peer-led projects, and paid assistant directing roles through the Jerwood Assistant Director Program and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Program, to the Genesis Future Directors Awards and the Genesis Fellow.

The Genesis Future Directors Award, established in 2012, provides emerging directors with an opportunity to explore and develop their craft while creating their first fully resourced production at the Young Vic as part of the Young Vic programme. The Award, presented twice per year, provides mentoring and support from the theatre's creative, administration and production teams, and concludes with a production run in the Clare studio. Previous Genesis Future Director Award recipients include Caitriona Shoobridge, Lekan Lawal, Debbie Hannan, John R. Wilkinson, Nancy Medina, Leo J. Skilbeck, Bryony Shanahan, Ola Ince, Rikki Henry, Tinuke Craig, Finn Beames, Matthew Xia and Ben Kidd. Dadiow Lin, the current Genesis Future Directors Award recipient, will direct Lauren Yee's in a word, with a cast including Karl Collins, Michael Elcock and Jill Halfpenny. The show runs 23 Oct - 2 Nov 2019.

The Genesis Fellow is a two-year role for an experienced director at associate level who has demonstrated a talent for and commitment to directing and has an ambition to become an artistic director. Previous Genesis Fellows include Gbolahan Obisesan, Natalie Abrahami, Carrie Cracknell, Joe Hill-Gibbins and most recently Nadia Latif who will direct Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury in the autumn.

Nadia Latif, current Young Vic Genesis Fellow and Associate Director, said: "Simply put, there is nothing else quite like the Genesis Network out there. Whether you're a fledgling director just thinking about maybe making the dream of directing into a concrete reality, an emerging director trying to jump from assisting to making your own work, or a mid-career director trying to work in bigger spaces - the Genesis Network will have opportunities and training possibilities. Even if all you want is a group of directing comrades to go into battle alongside - the Young Vic is the place where you'll find them."

Matthew Xia, Artistic Director of Actors Touring Company, said: "Networking is essential to any collaborative artist. The Directors Program at the Young Vic facilitates this in the best way - allowing for development, growth, conversation and support. I made friends and contacts through the scheme as well as accessing an exhaustive list of opportunities to learn from some of the very best theatre makers in world."

Click here to read more about becoming part of the Genesis Network.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You