World Premiere Of TIME AND TIDE Comes to Park Theatre

Relish Theatre in association with Park Theatre will present the world premiere of award-winning playwright James McDermott's new play TIME AND TIDE, directed by Rob Ellis. Starring Wendy Nottingham as May (Vera Drake, Peaky Blinders, Mr Selfridge), Paul Easom as Ken, Elliot Liburd as Daz, and Josh Barrow as Nemo, the production runs from 5-29 February 2020, with a national press night on Friday 7 February.

May runs a crumbling caff on the end of Cromer Pier. Her delivery man, Ken, is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. Nemo is desperate to tread the boards in London. His unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving.

This touching LGBT comic drama examines the lives of a Norfolk community struggling with change. TIME AND TIDE was longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award, the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, and developed as part of Park Theatre's Script Accelerator Programme.

Wendy Nottingham plays May. Wendy is perhaps best known for her collaborations with Mike Leigh, including the BAFTA award-winning Vera Drake and Grief at The National Theatre. TV credits include: the recurring role of Mrs Crabbe in ITV's Mr Selfridge, and series regular Mary in Peaky Blinders. Most recently Wendy appeared alongside Emma Thompson on screen in The Children Act, and starred in Diminished at the Hampstead Theatre. Forthcoming film appearances include parts in Francis Lee's next feature, Ammonite, and Blueprint Picture's The Last Letter From Your Lover.

Paul Easom plays Ken. Paul's West End credits include: The Girls, Beyond The Rainbow, Evita, The Boyfriend, Budgie, and The Screen Writers Daughter. He played Lord Byron in Manfred, alongside Rudolph Nureyev (USA tour) and has toured South America with Italian Popstar Raffaella Carra. Other theatre credits include: Resistible Rise Of Arturo Ui, Gypsy, Death Of A Salesman, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, The Seagull, Chicken Dust, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Canterbury Tales, Dracula, Hunchback Of Notre Dame, Tale Of Two Cities, Robin Hood with the New Vic Theatre Company, and Hans Christian Andersen with Tommy Steele. His TV credits include: Kids, The Cleopatras, Lifelike, and The Quartermass Experiment. And, film credits include: Lair Of The White Worm, Aria, North West Five, and Anna Karenina. Paul was last seen at Park Theatre in Hamlet.

Elliot Liburd plays Daz. Elliot's recent theatre credits include: Beasy Baby (Liverpool Unity and The Tobacco Factory), Porthos in The Three Musketeers (Iris Theatre), Danny in Bismillah: An Isis Tragicomedy (Wound Up Theatre), Valemon in The Girl with the Iron Claws (The Wrong Crowd), and Arron The Moor in Titus Andronicus (Fourth Monkey Theatre Company). Elliot is Co-Founder of Fools Rush In Theatre Company and recently debuted his first piece, A Murder Most Foley, at the Pleasance Theatre, London.

Josh Barrow plays Nemo. Josh's theatre credits include: Silk Road - How to Buy Drugs Online (Trafalgar Studios), The Outsider (The Print Room), and If Not Now, When? (National Theatre). Television credits include Sky One's Temple, and ITV's Vera. Josh has had film roles in The Trap, and the award-winning short My Brother Is A Mermaid.

James McDermott is a scriptwriter and performance poet based in East Anglia. Plays include: Fast Food starring Jude Law (Lyric Hammersmith), Justice 39 (Luton Culture, co-written with Roy Williams and Atiha Sen Gupta), Street Life (Norwich Theatre Royal) and Rubber Ring (Pleasance Islington; UK Tour; Winner of Pulse Festival's Suitcase Prize 2017). James is an Associate Artist at HighTide and Norwich Arts Centre, and resident playwriting teacher at Norwich Theatre Royal.

TIME AND TIDE is directed by Rob Ellis. Rob is Artistic Director of Relish Theatre, for whom he has directed Cuttings (Hope Theatre). Other directing credits include: The Merry Wives Of Windsor (Théâtre de Verdure du Jardin Shakespeare, Paris), The Taming Of The Shrew and The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Quite Right Theatre, Albert Square Gardens), Unicorn (Theatre N16), Bluebird (Katzpace), The 39 Steps (Upstairs At The Gatehouse), Six Pack (Leicester Square Theatre), Clybourne Park (St Brides Institute), and A Matter Of Life And Debt (Edinburgh Fringe).

TIME AND TIDE will have set and costume designs by Caitlin Abbott, and sound design by Fizz Margereson.

www.parktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 020 7870 6876







