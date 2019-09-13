Workshop Announced For New Musical Based On The Life Of Bob Marley

Producers, theatre owners and investors gathered today to watch a workshop production of a brand-new musical based on the life of the global icon Bob Marley. The musical which features the singer's greatest hits and has the full backing of the Marley family is written by Lee Hall and will be directed by Dominic Cooke. The producing team is Playful Productions, Stage Play and Kwame Kwei Armah.

The workshop was held over a fortnight in London and presentations of the show were given to invited audiences over two days. The producers are planning to mount a full production of the new show in 2020 which marks what would have been Bob Marley's 75th birthday.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You