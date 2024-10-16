Winter Season Set For National Theatre at Home With Andrew Scott, Ralph Fiennes, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Theatre at Home, The National Theatre's pioneering streaming platform, has announced a collection of iconic productions and heartwarming stories are set to join the platform for the festive season. With something for everyone – from intense drama to biting comedy – these world class productions will light up winter evenings from the comfort of home.

Kicking off the season is Shakespeare's Macbeth with Ralph Fiennes (The Menu, Straight Line Crazy) and Indira Varma (Game of Thrones, Disclaimer), releasing to the platform on 31 October, filmed live at Dock X in London. Celebrate Halloween with this critically acclaimed and cinematic new production directed by Simon Godwin (Hansard, Romeo & Juliet), with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw (Dear Octopus), presented by Trafalgar Releasing.

In November, audiences worldwide can enjoy the previously announced free stream of Nye as part of the ‘Take Your Seats' initiative. The epic Welsh fantasia with Michael Sheen (Good Omens) about Aneurin ‘Nye' Bevan who founded the National Health Service (NHS) will be available from 7pm GMT 7 November – 11 November on The National Theatre YouTube channel for free.

The festive fun continues in December with the release of Present Laughter. Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical) directs Noël Coward's provocative comedy, filmed live from its sold out run at The Old Vic in 2019. From 6 December, audiences worldwide can watch Andrew Scott (Vanya, All of Us Strangers, Fleabag) in his Olivier award-winning performance as Gary Essendine, a star actor preparing to embark on an overseas tour, alongside Indira Varma, who also won an Olivier award for her performance, and Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral) also stars.

The new production of Frank Galati's Tony Award-winning adaptation of The Grapes of Wrath joins the platform on 6 December. Directed by Carrie Cracknell (Julie, The Deep Blue Sea) and based on the acclaimed novel by John Steinbeck, the production was filmed live from the Lyttelton stage earlier this year. The cast includes Tony Award-winner Cherry Jones (The Glass Menagerie, Succession) as matriarch Ma Joad, Harry Treadaway (The Chemistry of Death, Penny Dreadful) as her son Tom Joad and Natey Jones (Small Island, Pretty Red Dress) as Jim Casy.

This winter, the UK premiere of Katori Hall's (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Mountaintop, P-Valley) Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King sizzles onto the platform* filmed live during its run at the Dorfman theatre this summer. This delicious production is told with the love language of food; about family, Black Masculinity, sexuality and the journey to finding home, in a fiery new production directed by Roy Alexander Weise (‘Master Harold'... and the boys, Nine Night).

Launched in 2020, National Theatre at Home offers access to over 90 productions, with new titles added monthly. Subscriptions are available for £9.99 a month or £99.99 annually.

All titles on National Theatre at Home include captions, and over 85% are available with Audio Description.

For more information or to subscribe, visit ntathome.com.

