Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!
Big winners include musicals Back to the Future and Moulin Rouge!
We are excited to announce the winners for the 2021 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best new productions in the West End and around the country - as well as our special awards to mark this extraordinary period in theatre.
Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!
2021 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Olly Dobson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Aldephi Theatre
Best Leading Performer in a New Production of a Play
James McAvoy - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Musical
Cedric Neal - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best Supporting Performer in a New Production of a Play
Hannah Jarrett-Scott - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) - Criterion Theatre
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Sonya Tayeh - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Catherine Zuber - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Justin Townsend - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Jim Henson - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Tim Hatley - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Peter Hylenski - MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL - Piccadilly Theatre
Best Video Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Finn Ross - SPRING AWAKENING - Almeida Theatre
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Mark Oxtoby - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
John Rando - BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Matthew Dunster - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Nöel Coward Theatre
Best New Production of a Musical
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL - Adelphi Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
CYRANO DE BERGERAC - Playhouse Theatre/Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Regional or Touring Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - UK Tour
Accessibility Champion
Chichester Festival Theatre
Best New Production Created for Streaming
THE LAST FIVE YEARS - The Other Palace Online
Best Special Event
The Show Must Go On! Live at the Palace Theatre
Lockdown Hero
Andrew Lloyd Webber