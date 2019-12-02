Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!
We are excited to announce the winners for the 2019 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.
Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!
2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners
Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical
David Hunter - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Sheridan Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium
Best Actor in a New Production of a Play
Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actress in a New Production of a Play
Hayley Atwell - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical
Rob Houchen - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical
Amber Gray - HADESTOWN - National Theatre
Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play
Oliver Chris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bridge Theatre
Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play
Monica Dolan - ALL ABOUT EVE - Nöel Coward Theatre
Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Kelly Devine - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre
Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Rob Howell - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic
Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre
Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Liam Robinson - HADESTOWN - National Theatre
Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Madeleine Girling - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour
Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre
Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical
Pippa Murphy - LOST AT SEA - Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour
Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical
Andrzej Goulding - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical
Grace Mouat - SIX - Arts Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical
Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre
Best Direction of a New Production of a Play
Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic
Best New Production of a Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre
Best New Production of a Play
A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic
Best New Regional or Touring Production
KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour
Most Accessible Theatre
The Other Palace
Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production
Matthew Bourne/New Adventures - MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO + JULIET - UK Tour
Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production
English National Opera - PORGY AND BESS - London Coliseum
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)
Allyson Ava-Brown - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)
Sifiso Mazibuko - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Long-running West End Show
HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre
Theatrical Event of the Year
LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT - Gielgud Theatre
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.