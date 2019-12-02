Winners Announced For The 2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards!

We are excited to announce the winners for the 2019 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country.

Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners!

2019 BroadwayWorld UK Awards Winners

Best Actor in a New Production of a Musical

David Hunter - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Sheridan Smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - London Palladium

Best Actor in a New Production of a Play

Tom Hiddleston - BETRAYAL - Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actress in a New Production of a Play

Hayley Atwell - ROSMERSHOLM - Duke of York's Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Musical

Rob Houchen - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Royal Festival Hall

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Musical

Amber Gray - HADESTOWN - National Theatre

Best Supporting Actor in a New Production of a Play

Oliver Chris - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Bridge Theatre

Best Supporting Actress in a New Production of a Play

Monica Dolan - ALL ABOUT EVE - Nöel Coward Theatre

Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Kelly Devine - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre

Best Costume Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Rob Howell - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Old Vic

Best Lighting Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Howell Binkley - COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre

Best Musical Direction of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Liam Robinson - HADESTOWN - National Theatre

Best Set Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Madeleine Girling - AMÉLIE THE MUSICAL - UK Tour

Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre

Best Sound Design of a New Production of a Play or Musical

Pippa Murphy - LOST AT SEA - Perth Theatre/Scottish Tour

Best Video or Projection Design in a New Production of a Play or Musical

Andrzej Goulding - LIFE OF PI - Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

Best Performance By An Understudy/Alternate in Any Play or Musical

Grace Mouat - SIX - Arts Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Musical

Diane Paulus - WAITRESS - Adelphi Theatre

Best Direction of a New Production of a Play

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - Young Vic

Best New Production of a Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Phoenix Theatre

Best New Production of a Play

A VERY EXPENSIVE POISON - Old Vic

Best New Regional or Touring Production

KINKY BOOTS - UK Tour

Most Accessible Theatre

The Other Palace

Outstanding Achievement in a New Dance Production

Matthew Bourne/New Adventures - MATTHEW BOURNE'S ROMEO + JULIET - UK Tour

Outstanding Achievement in a New Opera Production

English National Opera - PORGY AND BESS - London Coliseum

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Female)

Allyson Ava-Brown - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show Performer (Male)

Sifiso Mazibuko - HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Long-running West End Show

HAMILTON - Victoria Palace Theatre

Theatrical Event of the Year

LES MISÉRABLES: THE STAGED CONCERT - Gielgud Theatre

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You