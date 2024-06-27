Wiltshire Police Called Due to Realistic Screams From FRANKENSTEIN Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Bradfordians Dramatic Society rehearsal of Frankenstein turned into a real-life scare when police were called after screams from the Society's rehearsal were reported by nearby residents.

Read the full story on the BBC HERE.

The Bradfordians Dramatic Society were rehearsing a scene in Nick Dear's production of Frankenstein, where the monster "bludgeons someone to death", at around 9:30pm BST on Saturday night.

Wiltshire Police said: "Officers attended the scene and found the screaming was in fact, part of a theatrical group rehearsing inside the venue."

Andrew Morrison, director of the drama society, stated of the couple who made the call, "I felt a bit guilty actually, because it can't have been much fun for them...But they were really good about it and they saw the funny side almost immediately,"

Performances of Frankenstein are running Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night at the Tithe Barn.

