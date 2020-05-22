West End Live 2020 Will Stream Two Highlights Programmes On June 20 and 21

West End LIVE have announced two specially commissioned highlights programmes to be streamed on 20 and 21 June in place of the popular live event held at Trafalgar Square, which has sadly had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two programmes featuring the best of West End LIVE performances over the last 5 years will be broadcast live on West End LIVE's Facebook page, one on the Saturday and the other on the Sunday. Both programmes will be captioned and available to watch for 24 hours after premiering. There will also be a whole host of on-line activities throughout the weekend, with a schedule to be realised in advance, for fans to engage with and share their favourite West End Live memories.

West End Live is run by Westminster Council and the Society of London Theatre and has established itself over the years as a highlight of the theatrical year. It is a unique event for a world capital and one that provides a brilliant free taster of our wonderful shows and an introduction into the wider West End for tens of thousands of visitors who go on to enjoy shops, restaurants, and other attractions. We very much look forward to bringing it back bigger and better than ever before next year.

Sky VIP was due to partner with the live event this year so have commissioned a series of fifteen-minute videos of a selection of West End shows to share with their Sky VIP customers in the run up to what would have been West End LIVE weekend. These videos will then be available on Official London Theatre's YouTube channel for everyone to see after June 20 and 21.

The theatre world has seen mass closures and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic. With audiences unable to come to our theatres we have no income and our actors, musicians, technical teams, front of house and everyone involved in making theatre are facing a very uncertain future. We would be so grateful if everyone who enjoys West End LIVE would consider making a small donation to our charity to help support our sector at these unprecedented times. Full details will be available over the weekend.

