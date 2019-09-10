West End Does: Halloween Comes to The Magic Circle

'West End Does' has announced, following a terrifyingly terrific Halloween Concert last year at the Fortune Theatre, that 'West End Does: Halloween' is back for its second year on Sunday 27th October (2pm & 6pm). With a Magical theme this time round, and an all star cast including John Owen-Jones (Les Mis, Phantom); Trevor Dion Nicholas (Genie - Aladdin, West End); Carrie Hope-Fletcher (Heathers, Les Mis); Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin Int. Tour, Fiver) & Rob Houchen (The light in the Piazza), this promises to be a unique and memorable event.

West End Does director, Rob Houchen says of their Halloween event... 'This year, expect a unique experience at the top secret Magic Circle, where fancy dress (Witches & Wizards) is encouraged, where you'll be treated to world class magical performances & access to the Magic Circle's private Museum, before a stunning Concert hosted by TV magician Max Somerset (BAFTA nominated for 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice). Come along! It'll be magical and our most exciting concert yet!'

Tickets for this fun, family friendly and unique West End event are on sale now via: www.westenddoes.com





