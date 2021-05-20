West End Cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs on THIS MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

The cast of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical joined This Morning for a virtual performance!

Check out the video of the performance HERE!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End with a cast led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, has tickets available at all prices and is currently booking to 26 June 2022, including new Sunday performances. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Further casting will be announced shortly.

Aisha Jawando's London theatre credits include the title role in Cinderella at the Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse, Martha Reeves in the original London cast of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Fela at The National Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and Soul Sister at the Savoy Theatre.