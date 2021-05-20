Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

West End Cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs on THIS MORNING

The cast is led by Aisha Jawando as Tina Turner.

May. 20, 2021  
West End Cast of TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Performs on THIS MORNING

The cast of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical joined This Morning for a virtual performance!

Check out the video of the performance HERE!

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical will re-open at the Aldwych Theatre on 28 July 2021 following over a year of shutdown across the West End with a cast led by Aisha Jawando and Jammy Kasongo as Tina and Ike.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL which is based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner and produced in association with Tina Turner herself, has tickets available at all prices and is currently booking to 26 June 2022, including new Sunday performances. The critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Further casting will be announced shortly.

Aisha Jawando's London theatre credits include the title role in Cinderella at the Hackney Empire, The Life at Southwark Playhouse, Martha Reeves in the original London cast of Motown The Musical at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Fela at The National Theatre, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre and Soul Sister at the Savoy Theatre.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Laura Bell Bundy
Laura Bell Bundy
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson

Related Articles
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Open in Spain This October Photo

TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Open in Spain This October

Tina Turner, Carole King Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Photo

Tina Turner, Carole King Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Reopen on Broadway in October Photo

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Reopen on Broadway in October

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Cast Recording Released on Vinyl Photo

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Cast Recording Released on Vinyl


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand