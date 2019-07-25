West End Bares 10th Birthday Theme Announced - STRIPPED

After nine spectacular years raising money for the Make A Difference Trust, WEST END BARES, theatre's hottest annual fundraiser, announces its 10th Birthday performance; WEST END BARES: STRIPPED at Troxy on Sunday 13 October at 8.30pm.

WEST END BARES: STRIPPED, theatre's hottest annual fundraiser, will revisit some of the much loved and classic strips from its 10-year history. Taking one number from each year and reimagining it to match the scale and spectacle of Troxy, this year's show will see returning favourites from all previous editions as well as hot new talent from the West End and beyond.

WEST END BARES: STRIPPED will be an almighty party like no other to celebrate our tenth birthday in style. Featuring phenomenal singers alongside all the flesh audiences have come to expect with over 100 performers from the West End and beyond, this will be a birthday party like you've never seen before! Taking inspiration from our very first show STRIP BRITTANIA in 2010, as well as some of the most exciting moments from shows like ALL THE FUN OF THE BARE and RUBY STRIPPERS, this year's show is guaranteed to be the hottest ticket in town

Award winning director and choreographer, Jerry Mitchell, creator of the original concept 'Broadway Bares', the inspiration behind West End Bares, said today: "It's time for the biggest British Bares yet! It's going to be one FULLOUT party so get your tickets now. Over 600 of the West End's hottest talents have taken part since the first show in 2010 and the 10th anniversary of West End Bares proves that what we do together really does make a difference. STRIPPED will be the ultimate celebration of everything Bares stands for: community, equality and never being afraid to be sexy. Don't miss it!"

Melanie Tranter, Chair of the Make A Difference Trust said today; "This will be a true celebration of ten amazing years of West End Bares and a celebration of the incredible generosity of the theatre community who have given their time and talent so generously to raise thousands of pounds to support those living with or affected by HIV. Together we are making a difference."

WEST END BARES will be directed by David Grewcock and Will Lucas, with choreography from Sean Parkins (Dreamgirls, The Book Of Mormon, Wicked), Joanna Goodwin (Sunset Boulevard, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Barnum), Lucy Jane Adcock (Sweet Charity, Guys & Dolls, Matilda), Stuart Rogers (The Bodyguard, We Will Rock You, Mary Poppins), Racky Plews (American Idiot, Footloose, Knights of the Rose), Ashley Nottingham (Newsies, Spamalot, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Ella Nonini (Cats, Wicked, Mamma Mia) Adam Scott (Mamma Mia, That's Entertainment) and more to announced.

Special celebrity guests and performers for this year's performance will be announced later this Summer. Previous celebrity supporters over the last ten years have included Graham Norton, John Barrowman, Eddie Izzard, Samantha Bond, Dame Judi Dench, Joe Lycett, Beverley Knight, Summer Strallen, Tom Allen, Bianca Del Rio, Michelle Visage, Adam Garcia, Dianne Pilkington, Mark Gatiss, Ian Hallard, Celinde Schoenmaker and Oliver Savile.

WEST END BARES benefits the Make A Difference Trust, a UK based charity with a vision of a world free from HIV and AIDS. Since its first scintillating show in 2010 WEST END BARES has raised over £3000,000. WEST END BARES is based on the original concept BROADWAY BARES by Tony Award winning Broadway and West End director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

Building on a legacy of over 30 years of fundraising by the theatre industry, The Make A Difference Trust raises funds for HIV and AIDS projects that build awareness and provide care, support and education in the United Kingdom and Sub-Saharan Africa. The Trust works with established partners to ensure projects have maximum impact and are sustainable. The Trust has distributed grants to support individuals experiencing hardship across the UK as well as grants to support projects with their UK and International partners, to relieve poverty, provide a safe environment and education for children and orphans affected by HIV and AIDS, and to secure the needs of the individual and the greater community as a whole For further information about the Make A Difference Trust please visit www.madtrust.org.uk

Tickets for WEST END BARES are on sale now and are priced at £25 - £80.

Tickets are available from www.troxy.co.uk/ or www.madtrust.org.uk. Booking fees apply.

VIP tickets are available directly from the MAD Trust by calling 020 7231 9719 and include access to the pre-show drinks reception, VIP entrance to the theatre with a drink on arrival, £10 of MAD money, the best seats in the House for the legendary Rotation and access to the Exclusive After Party. Booking fees apply.





