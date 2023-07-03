'We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised.' Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative

Gareth talks about arts funding and the importance of community engagement in Wiltshire Creative's projects

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July Photo 1 THE WIZARD OF OZ Leads Our Top Ten Shows for July
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN Photo 3 Video: Peters, Salonga, & More in Trailer For SONDHEIM"S OLD FRIENDS
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo 4 Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

'We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised.' Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative

Are professional performance and community participation two separate strands of work or should they seamlessly intertwine within an artistic project, a programme and an organisation? Should funding structures be separated out into professional and community work? Should they be equal priorities for publicly funded organisations?

These are not new questions but ACE’s Let’s Create strategy has perhaps brought them into sharper focus and, in the past few weeks, Nick Hytner’s bold intervention has reignited a passionate debate.

Like many of the big questions our industry faces at the moment, our perspective can easily become skewed by the extreme financial pressures we are all managing. To a certain extent, we are all being led by the money, making it particularly challenging to think beyond the bottom line.

I feel incredibly privileged, therefore, to be part of an organisation that over the past year has delivered at least three major projects that have fused world class professional artistic intervention with strong and passionate community engagement. The results on all three occasions have been artistically electrifying, clarifying for me the huge opportunity organisations like Wiltshire Creative have if they can fully engage the local community and inspire them to participate in the creation of the artistic programme.

As part of the 2022 Salisbury International Arts Festival, we collaborated with the brilliant Bath Philharmonia to create an astonishing concert in Salisbury Cathedral featuring two incredible soloists, saxophonist Jess Gillam and violinist Harriet Mackenzie. Playing alongside these world class talents and the full orchestra were participants from Wiltshire Young Carers performing a new piece that they had created. The joy they generated shook the foundations of the building and the freshness and energy of the whole evening was sparked by the engagement and participation of the young people.

We were back in the Cathedral in the autumn, this time collaborating with Australian theatre makers All the Queen’s Men to produce the international premiere of Congress. This highly original piece created a citizen’s assembly where underrepresented voices in our community had the opportunity to make their maiden speech, articulating their personal visions for our collective future. The stories we heard were as dramatically powerful as any conventional theatre piece I have seen. The diversity of voices, the emotion, the vision and the hope that came through these speeches, punctuated by beautiful dance interludes also performed by members of our community, was one of the most powerful moments of live performance I’ve witnessed.

'We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised.' Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative
The Tempest Community Company
Photo Credit: Ash Mills

The third event took place this summer when we reimagined Shakespeare’s The Tempest within one of Salisbury’s most beloved parks. 150 community members played the role of Ariel, ranging in age from 8-80 and working alongside a fantastic professional cast. Other community groups such as choirs and dance groups performed on a community stage as part of the famous Masque scene. Still other groups worked with our amazing designer Dan Potra, responsible for designing elements of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and multiple Commonwealth Games opening and closing ceremonies, to realise parts of his extraordinary vision. Community members were working on graffiti projects, puppet making and costume work in different locations across the city before bringing it all together for a wonderful, community owned event in the sunshine.

'We Want to Remain Artistically Relevant and Energised.' Guest Blog from Gareth Machin, Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative
Photo Credit: Ash Mills

It’s worth noting that none of these events received national coverage and all had to be heavily subsidised financially, but they all achieved far more artistically and in terms of community legacy and cohesion than many of our more high profile and profitable events. They are made possible because of the year-round programme of community engagement delivered by our outstanding Take Part Team and because we are a professional producing house able to realise in house work of scale. It’s not one or the other but the committed fusion of the two that feels the most vibrant way forward for organisations such as us if we want to remain artistically relevant and energised.

Photo Credit: Lydia Stamps



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Charlie McCullagh & Evelyn Hoskins to Lead 42 BALLOONS at The Lowry Photo
Charlie McCullagh & Evelyn Hoskins to Lead 42 BALLOONS at The Lowry

Tickets are now on sale for the first full production of new musical 42 Balloons playing at The Lowry, Salford from 18 April – 19 May 2024.

2
Complete Cast Set for ITS HEADED STRAIGHT TOWARDS US Photo
Complete Cast Set for IT'S HEADED STRAIGHT TOWARDS US

Nenda Neururer will star as Leela, completing the cast of It’s Headed Straight Towards Us, a comedy written by stars of The Young Ones, Adrian Edmondson and Nigel Planer.

3
Elena Skye to Star as Twiggy in CLOSE UP – THE TWIGGY MUSICAL Photo
Elena Skye to Star as Twiggy in CLOSE UP – THE TWIGGY MUSICAL

Elena Skye will play Twiggy in the world première of Close Up – The Twiggy Musical at The Menier Chocolate Factory.

4
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM, Opera Holland Park Photo
Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Opera Holland Park

With June being a prime time to get hitched, now should be as good as any time to dig up and put on stage Felix Mendelssohn’s 1842 incidental music for A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a score which features the famous Wedding March. Despite the play’s themes, this melding of classical sound and drama from historical performance ensemble Figure is from magical.

From This Author - Guest Author

Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESSGuest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Guest Blog: 'Theatre Can Never Be Perfect': Actor Ellen Robertson on Capturing the Essence of a Show and the Jeopardy of Acting in the Open AirGuest Blog: 'Theatre Can Never Be Perfect': Actor Ellen Robertson on Capturing the Essence of a Show and the Jeopardy of Acting in the Open Air
Guest Blog: 'I Didn't Realise the Power of This Character': Gareth Snook on the Responsibility of Playing Willy Wonka in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORYGuest Blog: 'I Didn't Realise the Power of This Character': Gareth Snook on the Responsibility of Playing Willy Wonka in CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
Guest Blog: 'My Journey Has Been Almost as Long as His!': Writer and Librettist Glyn Maxwell on Adapting Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMANGuest Blog: 'My Journey Has Been Almost as Long as His!': Writer and Librettist Glyn Maxwell on Adapting Wagner's THE FLYING DUTCHMAN

Videos

Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video Video: Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at an All New Trailer For HEATHERS THE MUSICAL
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW Video
Watch the Cast of CRAZY FOR YOU Perform 'I Got Rhythm' on THE ONE SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HADESTOWN

Recommended For You