WUNDRFUL WORLD OF CHRISTMAS to Return to Immerse LDN

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following its London debut, Wundrful World of Christmas will return this winter for a bigger festive adventure at its new home, Immerse LDN at ExCeL London. Opening Friday 13 November, the experience, designed especially for children aged 3–8, will once again transport families from London to the North Pole, before the adventure continues in the brand-new Elves' Playground.

Part immersive theatre, part Christmas adventure, the 50-minute walk-through experience invites children to step inside Santa's world. Families will take a magical simulated lift ride towards the North Pole, explore the snowy Enchanted Forest and discover the secrets of the Elves' Workshop, where children will help the elves sort letters and find the right presents. They'll also meet Mrs Claus in her cosy cottage to discover what she's cooking up, before the journey culminates in a very special meeting with Santa himself.

Live performers, animated characters and spectacular theatrical sets bring the story to life, with children meeting the busy elves who make Christmas happen and discovering what really goes on behind the scenes at the North Pole.

New for 2026, the magic doesn't end when families leave the North Pole. Guests will emerge through a magical tunnel of glowing, hanging vines into a sparkling Christmas village filled with twinkling light installations, gentle fairground rides designed with little ones in mind, festive food and drink and Christmas market stalls. The Elves' Playground gives children a whole new festive world to explore and enjoy, while grown-ups can slow down, grab something festive to eat or drink and soak up the atmosphere.

Entry to The Elves' Playground is included with every Wundrful World of Christmas ticket. Guests only pay for any rides, food, drink or additional extras they choose to enjoy once inside.

Created by immersive entertainment company Wundr and produced in partnership with UK-based Live Venture Group, the experience has already delighted thousands of families in Australia. Its combination of immersive storytelling, live performance, animated characters, sound, lighting and sensory design brings Santa's world to life.

'We're thrilled to be bringing Wundrful World of Christmas back to the UK,' said Andy Edwards and Justin James, Co-CEOs of Wundr. 'The response to our concept has been incredible, and we've used that energy to deepen the magic, add surprises and create something even more special for our new home at Immerse LDN. Families in London can expect something truly magical this winter.'

Wundrful World of Christmas will open in London on Friday 13 November 2026 for a limited festive run until Thursday 24 December 2026, with tickets starting from £24.90, with children under 1 year old admitted free. Each child will receive a special gift from Santa Claus, while visitors can upgrade their experience with a commemorative photograph from their meet and greet, available to purchase on the day.

With limited capacity and strong demand expected throughout the festive season, advance ticket purchase is highly recommended.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 15 Hrs 18 Min 13 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming