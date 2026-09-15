WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Reveals Sixteenth Cast and Extends Run

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Details have been announced for the sixteenth cast for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution, directed by Lucy Bailey at London County Hall, and news of an extension until 19 September 2027 as the production enters its tenth year.

The new cast includes Matthew McGivern (Hollyoaks, Channel 4) making his West End debut as Leonard Vole, Sophie Craig (I Love You, Now What?, The Park; Emmerdale, ITV) making her West End debut as Romaine Vole, Jo Stone-Fewings (Coriolanus, National Theatre; The Winter's Tale, RSC) returns as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Crispin Redman (Peggy For You, The Pinter; An Inspector Calls, The Garrick) returns as Mr Mayhew, Jude Owusu (Othello, Theatre Royal Haymarket; The Duchess, Trafalgar Theatre) as Mr Myers QC and David Shaw-Parker (The Winter's Tale, RSC; Oedipus Rex; National Theatre) as Mr Justice Wainwright.

Sahar Awad, Philip Battley, William Baylis, Siobhan Bevan, Garon Akbar Clark, Michael Cusick, Anthony Ofoegdu, Sean Paul Jenkinson, Io Munro, Caroline Partridge, Tom Richardson, and Tristan Rivelle complete the company. They will begin performances on 22 September 2026.

Since 2017 Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of audiences gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. The show is more popular than ever with almost every show selling out. Director Lucy Bailey (Death on the Nile, Murder on the Orient Express, And Then There Were None, all UK Tours) thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as the prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ben Armstrong.

Opening on 30 October 2026, the British Library presents Agatha Christie: A World of Mystery, a major exhibition exploring the life and work of the celebrated crime writer, 50 years after her death. Bringing together personal objects belonging to Christie, many displayed publicly for the first time, the exhibition offers unprecedented insight into her writing process and examines her enduring impact on crime fiction. The exhibition features items from Witness for the Prosecution, offering visitors a closer look at her legacy on stage.

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