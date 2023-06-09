WISHMAS - A FANTASTICAL CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE Comes to Wembley Park in November

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure – a new, original story from the creative minds behind Secret Cinema – will be brought to life in London this winter, for a strictly limited season.

Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure will open its doors on Tuesday 14 November for a limited 8-week season at Wembley Park, London.

Sign up at www.wishmas.co.uk for early access to tickets, ahead of general on sale at 10am on Thursday 15 June.

Ever wondered where all of your wishes go? For as long as there have been wishes, there has been Wishmas, an enchanted world where wishes take flight. For those who believe, the portal to Wishmas opens its doors for a twinkle in time during the most magical season: Christmas.

Wishmas is a fully immersive winter-time experience for all the family. Discover magical realms and meet out-of-this-world characters. See first-hand what happens to your wonderful wishes and follow them on their magical journey to Father Christmas as you share the joy of Wishmas.

Secret Cinema’s reputation for trailblazing storytelling through spectacular, cinematic extravaganzas spans 15 years and over 70 productions worldwide. From intimate grassroots film screenings in abandoned buildings, to epic productions in open spaces worldwide, Secret Cinema has been experienced by thousands of people at each performance. To date, the UK-based brand has welcomed over a million people into their one-of-a-kind secret cinematic worlds.

In Secret Cinema, the boundaries between performer, audience, set and reality constantly shift; over the years fans have seamlessly travelled ‘Back to the Future’ with Marty McFly, stumbled out of the ‘Moulin Rouge’ onto the cobbled streets of Paris, joined the Rebel Alliance in ‘Star Wars’ and danced the night away at Kellerman’s Resort for ‘Dirty Dancing’.

Merritt Baer, TodayTix Group President & Co-Founder, said: “Secret Cinema has been bringing to life fantastical worlds based on beloved films and TV series for over 15 years. Inspired by these cinematic stories, incredible characters, and unforgettable moments, over the years the team has dreamt up countless stories of our own that we’ve always wanted to bring to life. Now, following the acquisition of Secret Cinema by TodayTix Group, we have the platform to be able to make this a reality.

With our world-class creative team, we’ve set our sights on Christmas and taking audiences on a magical journey to the heart of our new world… Wishmas. Prepare for a spectacular snow-filled show with a sensational seasonal story and, of course, a sprinkling of secret surprises too…”

Tickets to Wishmas: A Fantastical Christmas Adventure will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday 15 June at Click Here. Sign up now for early access to presale tickets. Tickets start at £49 with a range of experience options on offer.

Further information will be announced at a later date.