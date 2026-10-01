WILD ABOUT YOU to Open at Charing Cross Theatre in January 2027
Jodie Steele, Stewart Clarke, and Alfie Friedman will lead the cast in the new musical about a young man discovering letters from his late mother.
Keaka Productions LLC and Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited with Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Cottage), Michael Scott (The Hills of California) and Second Set LLC (Liberation) are proud to announce the initial cast for Wild About You, opening at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 18 January to Saturday 10 April 2027, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 January.
On the day of his high school graduation party, Billy, a young man feeling at odds with his future before it has even begun, finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy and his best friend Scoot on a journey to uncover the truth about his past and his connection to a woman he never knew, who might just be the key to understanding where he stands in the world.
Leading the show are Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Haymarket, New World Stages NYC; Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Six The Musical, UK Tour) as 'Olivia', Stewart Clarke (Stranger Things, Phoenix Theatre; Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Cabaret, The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre) as 'Michael', and Alfie Friedman (Dorian: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse Borough; The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre) as 'Billy'. Alongside them are Danielle Steers (Hot Mess, Other Palace, Southwark Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe; Just For One Day, The Old Vic; Six the Musical, Lyric Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre) as 'Jess', Bea Ward (
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