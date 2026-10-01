WILD ABOUT YOU to Open at Charing Cross Theatre in January 2027

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Keaka Productions LLC and Charing Cross Theatre Productions Limited with Eric McCormack (Will & Grace, The Cottage), Michael Scott (The Hills of California) and Second Set LLC (Liberation) are proud to announce the initial cast for Wild About You, opening at the Charing Cross Theatre from Monday 18 January to Saturday 10 April 2027, with a national press night on Tuesday 26 January.

On the day of his high school graduation party, Billy, a young man feeling at odds with his future before it has even begun, finds a trunk of letters written to him by his late mother, whom he'd been told had abandoned him as a child. The discovery sets Billy and his best friend Scoot on a journey to uncover the truth about his past and his connection to a woman he never knew, who might just be the key to understanding where he stands in the world.

Leading the show are Jodie Steele (Heathers The Musical, The Other Palace, Theatre Royal Haymarket, New World Stages NYC; Bonnie & Clyde, Garrick Theatre; Six The Musical, UK Tour) as 'Olivia', Stewart Clarke (Stranger Things, Phoenix Theatre; Les Misérables, Sondheim Theatre; Cabaret, The Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre) as 'Michael', and Alfie Friedman (Dorian: The Musical, Southwark Playhouse Borough; The Witches of Eastwick, Sondheim Theatre) as 'Billy'. Alongside them are Danielle Steers (Hot Mess, Other Palace, Southwark Playhouse, Edinburgh Fringe; Just For One Day, The Old Vic; Six the Musical, Lyric Theatre, Vaudeville Theatre) as 'Jess', Bea Ward (

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 02 Hrs 25 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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