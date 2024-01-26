WEST END MUSICAL LOVE SONGS Returns at the Apollo Theatre in March

The West End’s number one concert series returns for its second instalment of West End Musical Love Songs.

After a sold out concert in 2021, the West End’s biggest stars will return to perform the greatest love songs of all time from everyone’s favourite musicals and movies at the Apollo Theatre on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 March.

Audiences can expect showstopping ballads and tear jerking duets, so whether you’re celebrating Valentine's, Galentine’s or just in love with musicals, this concert is the perfect night out or gift for a loved one.

Brought to you by the producers of West End Musical Brunch, West End Musical Drive In, West End Musical Celebration, West End Musical Halloween and West End Musical Christmas, so get ready to sing along, dance along and take the roof off of the Apollo Theatre.

The line up, to be announced, will include a number of West End stars including host Shanay Holmes.

Get ready to be serenaded by the brightest stars to the greatest love songs ever written!



