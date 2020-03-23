WEST END LIVE Has Been Cancelled

West End Live has released the following statement regarding its cancellation via the event website:

In line with recent guidance from the Government over COVID-19, we have today taken the decision to postpone West End LIVE which was due to take place on the 20 and 21 of June.

We understand how disappointing this news will be to you all but rest assured it is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

However, the health advice is clear, so we felt it better to act now and ensure our loyal fan base - some of whom travel from far and wide - can plan accordingly.

West End LIVE has established itself over the years as a highlight of the theatrical year. It is a unique event for a world capital and one that provides an introduction into the wider West End for tens of thousands of visitors who go on to enjoy shops, restaurants, and other attractions.

When the coronavirus pandemic lifts and London revives, West End LIVE will have an even more important role to play as a curtain raiser to the best of our fantastic West End. We look forward to being back bigger and better than ever before and as soon as we have dates to announce, you will be the first to know.

Stay safe for now, and rest assured that at some point the show will go on!

Thank you for your ongoing support.

Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre





