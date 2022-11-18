WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre

We're Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre.

Shortlisted for Hope Mill Theatre's national playwriting competition, We're Few and Far Between is a new play by Claudia Vyvyan, directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento (Hamilton, Victoria Palace; Jekyll and Hyde, The Old Vic; Living Newspaper, Royal Court) and featuring Luke Cinque-White (Billy Elliot, UK Tour; Up Next, National Theatre; The Crown, Netflix) and Georgia Vyvyan (Scholar's Creek, White Bear Theatre; Mary Stuart, Cambridge Arts Theatre; Oedipus, Almeida Theatre).

Supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

Is an abused narrator necessarily an unreliable one?

In a story of obsession and manipulated narratives, who gains our sympathy?

Learn the rules of the game: imitation, control, sarcasm. By whatever means available, Tobias will solve the puzzle of the fabricated world that Penelope lives in.

Following their relationship as they dissect a fabricated childhood in foster care, We're Few and Far Between unravels the mystery of a crime by challenging the audience to justify abuse, manipulation, and violence.

We're Few and Far Between marks Alexzandra's solo directing debut. She said: "I find new work so thrilling because of its ability to let your imagination run wild - We're Few and Far Between is no exception to this feeling. What I love most about theatre is how we are able to observe parts of ourselves on stage, and consequently, how we apply those observations to our everyday lives. I think Claudia's play is a beautiful vehicle in which to do this, and getting the chance to shape how an audience might experience that is so exciting."