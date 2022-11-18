Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre

The show will run from 22-26 November

Nov. 18, 2022  
WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre

We're Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre.

Shortlisted for Hope Mill Theatre's national playwriting competition, We're Few and Far Between is a new play by Claudia Vyvyan, directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento (Hamilton, Victoria Palace; Jekyll and Hyde, The Old Vic; Living Newspaper, Royal Court) and featuring Luke Cinque-White (Billy Elliot, UK Tour; Up Next, National Theatre; The Crown, Netflix) and Georgia Vyvyan (Scholar's Creek, White Bear Theatre; Mary Stuart, Cambridge Arts Theatre; Oedipus, Almeida Theatre).

Supported using public funding by Arts Council England.

Is an abused narrator necessarily an unreliable one?

In a story of obsession and manipulated narratives, who gains our sympathy?

Learn the rules of the game: imitation, control, sarcasm. By whatever means available, Tobias will solve the puzzle of the fabricated world that Penelope lives in.

Following their relationship as they dissect a fabricated childhood in foster care, We're Few and Far Between unravels the mystery of a crime by challenging the audience to justify abuse, manipulation, and violence.

We're Few and Far Between marks Alexzandra's solo directing debut. She said: "I find new work so thrilling because of its ability to let your imagination run wild - We're Few and Far Between is no exception to this feeling. What I love most about theatre is how we are able to observe parts of ourselves on stage, and consequently, how we apply those observations to our everyday lives. I think Claudia's play is a beautiful vehicle in which to do this, and getting the chance to shape how an audience might experience that is so exciting."




Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts Photo
Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts
Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, are organising a demonstration outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) next Tuesday (22 November), calling for a reversal to cuts to arts organisations and an increase in arts funding.
THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special Photo
THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special
The Royal Albert Hall and Goalhanger Podcasts have announced a special end-of-year round-up live show with #1 ranked UK podcast The Rest is Politics on 13 December.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTONS SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DOLLY PARTON'S SMOKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS CAROL
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in rehearsal and of Robert Bathurst and the show’s Tiny Tim actors at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees Photo
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Two New Trustees
The Philharmonia Orchestra have announced the appointment of two new trustees, Charlotte Hogg and Johanne Hudson-Lett. The new trustees join the Board for an initial three-year term. 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Review: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert HallReview: CASINO ROYALE IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall
November 18, 2022

As the rain pours and the Chancellor’s statement rings in our ears, escapism is what we all need and James Bond always fits the bill. To continue the celebrations of 60 years of James Bond at the Royal Albert Hall, the venue is showing some of the most recent films in concert and last night Casino Royale In Concert returned to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time since 2017.
THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023
November 17, 2022

BAFTA and Oscar-winning film The Artist is being developed into a stage production, which will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.
ENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to RelocateENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to Relocate
November 17, 2022

English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has warned that the organisation will close permanently in April next year if it is forced to move out of London, according to The Stage.
Sonia Friedman Named as New President of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.Sonia Friedman Named as New President of Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.
November 17, 2022

Centralhas appointed graduate and acclaimed producer Sonia Friedman OBE as its new President. 
Tickets Now on Sale for MRS. DOUBTFIRE!Tickets Now on Sale for MRS. DOUBTFIRE!
November 17, 2022

Direct from a sensational run up in Manchester — where it played to sold-out crowds and standing ovations — the new comedy musical Mrs. Doubtfire is ready to dazzle and delight the West End from 12 May 2023! 