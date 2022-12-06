Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

WE WILL ROCK YOU Returns to the West End in 2023

Performances run 2 June â€“ 27 August 2023 at the London Coliseum.

Dec. 06, 2022 Â 
WE WILL ROCK YOU Returns to the West End in 2023

21 years after it first exploded into the West End, Queen and Ben Elton's smash hit show 'We Will Rock You' returns to London next year for an historic, strictly limited 12-week residency at the London Coliseum - the same iconic stage which saw Freddie Mercury's Royal Ballet gala performance in 1979.

Performances run 2 June - 27 August 2023 at The London Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale from 10am on 6 December at wewillrockyoulondon.co.uk.

Featuring 24 of Queen's greatest hits and a hilarious script by Ben Elton - who returns to the director's chair for this London homecoming - 'We Will Rock You' rivals the scale and spectacle of the band's legendary live performances. Queen superstars Brian May and Roger Taylor are delighted that the show will soon be wowing London fans once again.

Brian May said: "I'm thrilled we finally have this opportunity to put We Will Rock You back on stage in London, where it was born. The show's original message of the fight to re-establish individuality in a dystopian corporate world is even more relevant now than when we began. It will be a completely new production that will burst on to the prestigious London Coliseum stage - but the story, the humour, and of course the Queen music, will hit you harder than ever. We WILL Rock You - again!!"

Roger Taylor said: "Bigger, better, faster, funnier! Here we go again... yeaaaaaaaah!"

Ben Elton said: "I hope somebody's squared this with English Heritage because the fabulous London Coliseum is a Grade II listed theatre and We Will Rock You is gonna blow the roof off."

First premiering at London's Dominion Theatre in 2002, 'We Will Rock You' was seen by six million people over 4600 performances during an astonishing 12-year run, becoming one of the most successful musicals in West End history and the longest runner at the Dominion by a margin of nine years. It also found unprecedented popularity around the world, playing to a global audience of 20 million across 28 countries.

'We Will Rock You' tells the story of a globalized future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen; they fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of the age of rock. Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and rock!

'We Will Rock You' is produced by Phil Mcintyre Live Ltd, Queen Theatrical Productions and Tribeca Theatrical Productions.




Review: WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR, Park Theatre Photo
Review: WICKIES: THE VANISHING MEN OF EILEAN MOR, Park Theatre
Playwright Paul Morrissey explores a fascinating case, transforming it into a boutique paranormal thriller whilst trying to explain the lead-up to their disappearance. Directed by Shilpa T-Hyland, Wickies: The Vanishing Men of Eilean Mor is a good alternative to the Christmas stories that traditionally haunt London at this time of year.
Review: ORLANDO, Garrick Theatre Photo
Review: ORLANDO, Garrick Theatre
On the surface it might seem impossible to adapt Orlando for the stage, but Neil Bartlett and director Michael Grandage have achieved a warm and witty play that is also a welcome antidote to today's culture wars.
Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before December 31st! Photo
Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Before December 31st!
Voting is now open for the 2022 BroadwayWorld West End Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
WE DIDNT COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS to Open at Riverside Studios in January Photo
WE DIDN'T COME TO HELL FOR THE CROISSANTS to Open at Riverside Studios in January
Award-winning cult South African hit We Didnâ€™t Come to Hell for the Croissants will make its London debut in 2023, opening at the Riverside Studios 17 January to 4 February, with a press night on 19 January.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida TheatreVideo: See Katie Brayben & Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere at The Almeida Theatre
December 5, 2022

See footage from the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, that ran at The Almeida Theatre from October 13 - December 3, 2022.
London Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next MonthLondon Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Gavin Bryars's 'Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet' Next Month
December 5, 2022

The London Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Gavin Bryars's Jesus' Blood Never Failed Me Yet on Wednesday 11 January at St John's Waterloo in two concerts; one public performance and the other a relaxed event for invited homeless community groups.
Southbank Centre Announces New Partnership With Intelligence Squared Alongside Spring Literature SeasonSouthbank Centre Announces New Partnership With Intelligence Squared Alongside Spring Literature Season
December 5, 2022

The Southbank Centre has announced its Spring 2023 Literature Season taking place from the new year until the end of May. The season welcomes a brand new partnership with Intelligence Squared which brings together leading experts to tackle today's most topical debates, as well as a powerful line-up of authors, activists, poets and politicians in conversation.Â 
GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY Comes to Three London Venues in 2023GRENFELL: SYSTEM FAILURE SCENES FROM THE INQUIRY Comes to Three London Venues in 2023
December 5, 2022

Grenfell: System Failure asks those further vital questions raised at the Grenfell Tower Inquiry since the critically acclaimed 2021 play Grenfell: Value Engineering.
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSEPhotos: First Look at Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
December 4, 2022

Ambassador Theatre Group Productions has released a new production photo of Ian McKellen and John Bishop in the pantomimeÂ MOTHER GOOSE.Â The production is currently running at Theatre Royal Brighton before the show transfers to Londonâ€™s Duke of Yorkâ€™s Theatre (15 December â€“ 2 January 2023) ahead of a UK and Ireland Tour until April 2023.
share