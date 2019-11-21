WAITRESS in the West End Extends Through 4 July 2020

The producers of Waitress announced today a further extension to the West End run. The show will finish its run at the Adelphi Theatre on 4 July 2020. Following the West End, the production will embark on a UK-wide tour which will take in Manchester, Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Plymouth, Dartford, Eastbourne, Liverpool, Woking, Stoke, Ipswich, Aberdeen, Bristol, Canterbury, Dublin, Nottingham, Cardiff, Truro, Llandudno, Leeds, Hull, Southend, Wolverhampton, Oxford, Edinburgh, Southampton, Northampton, Crawley, Sunderland, Wimbledon, Bromley and Sheffield. Full details of the tour will be announced soon. Following the tour producers plan for the show to return to the West End.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019. In addition to London, Waitress is now playing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theater until 5 January 2020, on a North American tour, and will open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021. The show's producers are also in talks with over 20 international markets about future productions. The Waitress US tour is approaching a hugely successful 2-years on the road, currently extended to continue into 2021.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

Waitress is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.





