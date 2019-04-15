WAITRESS, SIX And More Join Magic At The Musicals Line-Up

Magic at the Musicals with Celebrity Cruises returns to the beautiful surroundings of London's Royal Albert Hall on Friday 10th May, with a brand new line-up of leading cast member performances from the West End's most celebrated shows.

Joining on the night will be Six, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off!, smash hit musical comedy Waitress and very special performances from icons of the West End stage John Owen Jones & Louise Dearman.

Already announced performances for this stunning night of musical theatre include: Disney's Aladdin, Jesus Christ Superstar, SCHOOL OF ROCK, 2019 Olivier Award winning Come From Away, Fiddler On The Roof, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Disney's Lion King and MAMMA MIA! The Musical.

Hosted by West End legend Ruthie Henshall and star of Disney's Aladdin, Trevor Dion Nicholas, the dazzling show, complete with 60 piece orchestra, is set to wow audiences all over again following sell-out shows over the past three years

Speaking about the upcoming concert, host Ruthie Henshall said "This event is a must for any musical theatre fan. It's a seriously special evening with some of the brightest talent across the West End all under one roof. It's certainly one of the highlights of my year, I hope you can join us!"

Tickets for the not to be missed event are on sale now from £30.53. Head to magic.co.uk.

Magic at the Musicals is produced by TBI Media.





