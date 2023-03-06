Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring

Applications open from Monday 6 March and close on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring

Vital Xposure has announced the launch of a second round of Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, supported by City Bridge Trust.

Led by renowned disabled writers and directors in collaboration with other theatre professionals providing mentoring support, Wellspring 2023 provides eight London-based playwrights with opportunities to develop their playwriting skills, culminating in professional readings of their work and, to build their own networks in the theatre sector.

Participants will take part in a training course of creative writing; covering character, plot devices and development, tools of inspiration, language and other technical skills essential to writing a script, alongside sessions with theatre industry professionals.

Vital Xposure are thrilled to bring an excellent array of established disabled writers and theatre professionals, with a rich national and international portfolio of work on stage and on screen, such as Alex Bulmer, Caroline Horton, Athena Stevens and Tom Wentworth.

The workshops will run from May to July 2023, followed by a script development period with mentoring support (September - November 2023) and culminating to an industry showcase event with rehearsed readings from these scripts (January 2024).

Wellspring aims is to showcase fresh, determined voices in theatre who are re-defining the 'mainstream' narrative with provocations for social justice, multi-layered identities and their own disabled-led storytelling.

"I'm delighted that Vital Xposure continue to build the skills and capacity of disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent writers for theatre through the Wellspring programme. We all look forward to working with the new cohort of Wellspring participants over the coming months, along with our partners and tutors."

Simon Startin, Artistic Director, Vital Xposure

A few words from programme Partners:

"Paines Plough are hugely excited to be working with Vital Xposure on the second iteration of their Wellspring programme. We can't wait to meet the new cohort of writers and support them on the next steps of their development journey and for us to also learn from them and their brilliant creative brains and ideas!"

Charlotte Bennett, Joint Artistic Director, Paines Plough

"Soho Theatre are very excited to be part of Vital Xposure's Wellspring programme this year. Now more than ever, it's vital that we support the development of disabled artists and programmes like this one are instrumental in doing just that."

Gillian Greer, Literary Manager, Soho Theatre

Vital Xposure is a disabled-led touring theatre company that promotes hidden voices with extraordinary stories to tell. The programme in 2023 - 2024 will be delivered in partnership with Paines Plough, Bush Theatre, Soho Theatre and Theatre503.

Applications open from Monday 6 March and close on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk/wellspring2023 to find out more and for information on how to apply



WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month Photo
WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month
GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 – 25 March.
The Lowrys Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts Photo
The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts
The Lowry's 2022 Festival Appeal raised over £50,000 which will help young people in Salford access life-changing opportunities via the arts.
Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours Photo
Get The Led Out to perform as part of SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours
Get The Led Out is coming  to the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian, VA on Friday, July 7, 2023 as part of the SERVPRO of Chesterfield After Hours 2023 Season. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for $16 until March 16th while supplies last. 
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour Photo
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at Sean Delaney, Shubham Saraf & Kiran Sonia Sawar in BRILLIANT JERKS at Southwark Playhouse
March 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Brilliant Jerks at Southwark Playhouse!
Cast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East TheatreCast and Creative Team Announced For F**KING MEN at Waterloo East Theatre
March 3, 2023

Alex Britt, Charlie Condou, Derek Mitchell and Stanton Plummer-Cambridge are announced today as the cast in F**king Men, a fascinating, funny and provocative story of sex, love and connection.
Photos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other PalacePhotos: First Look at the New Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at The Other Palace
March 3, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Heathers the Musical, to celebrate the new cast who started their run at The Other Palace on 21st February. The show is now booking until 3 September 2023.
Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West EndFull Cast and Creative Team Announced for OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West End
March 3, 2023

Following five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, the full cast and creative team for the West End premiere of Operation Mincemeat - a new musical, has been announced.
Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union TheatreBilly Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre
March 2, 2023

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!
share