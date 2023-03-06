Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring

Vital Xposure has announced the launch of a second round of Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, supported by City Bridge Trust.

Led by renowned disabled writers and directors in collaboration with other theatre professionals providing mentoring support, Wellspring 2023 provides eight London-based playwrights with opportunities to develop their playwriting skills, culminating in professional readings of their work and, to build their own networks in the theatre sector.

Participants will take part in a training course of creative writing; covering character, plot devices and development, tools of inspiration, language and other technical skills essential to writing a script, alongside sessions with theatre industry professionals.

Vital Xposure are thrilled to bring an excellent array of established disabled writers and theatre professionals, with a rich national and international portfolio of work on stage and on screen, such as Alex Bulmer, Caroline Horton, Athena Stevens and Tom Wentworth.

The workshops will run from May to July 2023, followed by a script development period with mentoring support (September - November 2023) and culminating to an industry showcase event with rehearsed readings from these scripts (January 2024).

Wellspring aims is to showcase fresh, determined voices in theatre who are re-defining the 'mainstream' narrative with provocations for social justice, multi-layered identities and their own disabled-led storytelling.

"I'm delighted that Vital Xposure continue to build the skills and capacity of disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent writers for theatre through the Wellspring programme. We all look forward to working with the new cohort of Wellspring participants over the coming months, along with our partners and tutors."

Simon Startin, Artistic Director, Vital Xposure

A few words from programme Partners:

"Paines Plough are hugely excited to be working with Vital Xposure on the second iteration of their Wellspring programme. We can't wait to meet the new cohort of writers and support them on the next steps of their development journey and for us to also learn from them and their brilliant creative brains and ideas!"

Charlotte Bennett, Joint Artistic Director, Paines Plough

"Soho Theatre are very excited to be part of Vital Xposure's Wellspring programme this year. Now more than ever, it's vital that we support the development of disabled artists and programmes like this one are instrumental in doing just that."

Gillian Greer, Literary Manager, Soho Theatre

Vital Xposure is a disabled-led touring theatre company that promotes hidden voices with extraordinary stories to tell. The programme in 2023 - 2024 will be delivered in partnership with Paines Plough, Bush Theatre, Soho Theatre and Theatre503.

Applications open from Monday 6 March and close on Thursday 6 April 2023.

Visit www.vitalxposure.co.uk/wellspring2023 to find out more and for information on how to apply