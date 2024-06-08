Video: West End FROZEN Cast Performs Punk Rock 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch Ashley Birchall, Richard Frame, Craig Gallivan, Jammy Kasongo, and Oliver Ormson from the West End Cast of Frozen perform a punk rock cover of 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' from the musical in the video here!

Frozen is running at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane until 8 September 2024.

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021.

The current cast of Frozen includes Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall.

