Video: Watch a Trailer for MISS JULIE at Park Theatre

Watch a trailer for Park Theatre's production of Miss Julie, running now through 6 July, in the video here!
Miss Julie is written by August Strindberg, translated by Michael Meyer, and directed by Max Harrison.
Sweden. 1888. Midsummer’s Eve. It’s hot, the sun isn’t going to set, and the flowers are in full bloom. While The Count is away, the servants dance through the night. Amidst the festivities is Miss Julie… wilder than the rest. As she descends into the servants’ quarters, a battle for power and dominance between her and her father’s valet will eventually become a fight for survival. Grippingly funny and beguilingly dangerous, Miss Julie examines sex, power, gender and class in the midst of the midsummer heat.
Trailer by Erica Belton
