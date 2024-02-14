Video: Watch Michael Sheen in New Trailer for NYE at The National Theatre

The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre will soon present Nye, Tim Price's new play directed by Rufus Norris, charting the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Michael Sheen is cast as Nye in this co-production between The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister. Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Below, watch Sheen in a new trailer for the play!



