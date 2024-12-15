Video: Sharon D Clarke Discusses THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST on London Theatre Review Podcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Three-time Olivier Award winner Sharon D Clarke discusses playing Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest at The National Theatre and what audiences can expect on The London Theatre Review podcast in the video here.

Reimagined by director Max Webster, who is making his highly anticipated National Theatre debut, The Importance of Being Earnest will run in the Lyttelton theatre through 25 January 2025.

The cast includes Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, Julian Bleach, Shereener Browne, Richard Cant, Sharon D Clarke, Ncuti Gatwa, Jasmine Kerr, Amanda Lawrence, Gillian McCafferty, Elliot Pritchard, Eliza Scanlen, Hugh Skinner, and John Vernon.

While assuming the role of a dutiful guardian in the country, Jack (Hugh Skinner) lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy (Ncuti Gatwa) adopts a similar facade. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate.

Directed by Max Webster alongside set and Costume Designer Rae Smith, lighting designer Jon Clark, sound designer Nicola T. Chang, movement director Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, composer DJ Walde, physical comedy advisor Joyce Henderson, intimacy coordinator Ingrid Mackinnon, casting director Alastair Coomer CDG, dialect coach Hazel Holder, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Isabel Munoz-Newsome, associate Costume Designer Petros Kourtellaris, associate sound designer Christopher Reid, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman and staff director Tanuja Amarasuriya.

The London Theatre Review is a new podcast presented by culture writer and broadcaster Nancy Durrant; Nick Clark, Head of Culture at The London Standard; and Nick Curtis, Chief Theatre Critic of The London Standard. The new independent podcast about London theatre shares news, reviews and big name interviews, hosted by three of the city’s most respected cultural commentators.

Listen to the full episode here.

Reader Reviews