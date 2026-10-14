Video: Original Film Cast Reveals Cast of PRIDE THE MUSICAL

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The full cast has been revealed for the new British musical Pride, which will open at London's Bridge Theatre next month (Thursday 12 November), following overwhelming audience responses during its record-breaking sold-out seasons at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre and at The National Theatre. Tickets are on sale now at PrideTheMusical.com.

Based on a remarkable true story and award-winning 2014 film, the critically acclaimed new musical reunites Matthew Warchus, director of Matilda the Musical, which is currently celebrating 15 years in the West End, and Stephen Beresford, whose upcoming film Elsinore is receiving rave reviews around the world.

In an exclusive new clip, stars of the film, including Andrew Scott, Jessica Gunning, Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy and Dominic West, discuss the story's transition from screen to stage. Check out the video!

The hilarious and heartfelt new musical will be the premiere production at London's 900-seat state-of-the-art Bridge Theatre - now owned and operated by Trafalgar Entertainment.

The full cast for Pride the Musical at The Bridge Theatre will include Samuel Barnett (The History Boys) returning to the role of Jonathan, Joe Boyle (Fame) as Swing, Billy Cullum (A Christmas Carol) as Swing, Matthew Durkan (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) returning as Mike, Gillian Elisa (Under Milk Wood) returning as Gwen, Daniel Forrester (Martin Guerre) returning as Carl, Dan Hand (Oliver!) as Bromley, Robin Hayward (War Horse) returning as Martin, Ben Heathcote (Thank You for the Music) as Swing, Chris Jenkins (Groundhog Day) returning as Gethin, Ryan Kopel (Dear Evan Hansen) as Mark, Michael Larcombe (War Horse) as Swing & Assistant Dance Captain, Darren Lawrence (Erogenous Zones) returning as Cliff, Kirsty Malpass (Come From Away) returning as Hefina, Sorelle Marsh (Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!) as Swing, Madeleine Morgan (Roadshow) returning as Debbie, Catherine Morris (Grease) returning as Mrs Bromley, Grant Neal (The Last Ship) as Mr Bromley, Sarah Pugh (The Gondoliers) returning as Siȃn, Shannon Quarini in their professional debut as Swing, Caroline Sheen (Mary Poppins) returning as Maureen, Carl Spencer (Hamilton) as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton (Love Can) returning as Steph, Samantha Thomas (50 First Dates the Musical) as Swing & Dance Captain, Mared Williams (Branwen: Dadeni) returning as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof) returning as Dai.

Pride the Musical takes place during the 1984 miners' strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in South Wales. The musical features an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition. A testament to the extraordinary power of ordinary people coming together, Pride the Musical has deeply connected with audiences across England and Wales, where the impact of its message of unity has filled the auditorium with electrifying joy, tears and standing ovations every single night.

Summer 1984. The government is threatening the coal industry. Elsewhere, it brands homosexuality a threat to British family values. Seizing an unlikely opportunity, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton rallies a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to raise money for striking miners in South Wales.

Fuelled by hope, solidarity and their love of a laugh, the two communities transform division into unity through an extraordinary bond of friendship.

Pride the Musical has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, orchestrations Christopher Nightingale and Tom Kelly, music supervision Tom Kelly, additional orchestrations Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates and casting director David Grindrod CDG CSA. The Executive Producer is Nia Janis and the General Manager is Playful Productions.

Pride the Musical previewed to sold-out houses every night at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre and received its world premiere at The National Theatre's Dorfman theatre in June. Pride the Musical marks the Bridge Theatre's inaugural production under Trafalgar Entertainment. Set along the Thames near Tower Bridge, the state-of-the-art venue is one of London's only fully accessible major theatres. Mixing world-class performance with nearby exceptional food and drink, it sits just five minutes from London Bridge station—offering audiences unforgettable stage experiences in a picturesque spot to soak it all in.

Pride the Musical is presented by P&P Productions, in association with The National Theatre, Pathé, Calamity Films and David Binder Productions.

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