Video: New Trailer For the UK Tour of 1984

1984 will play Theatre Royal Brighton from Tue 29 October – Sat 2 November 2024, as part of a U.K tour. Take a first look at the brand new trailer in the video here!

On 4th April 1984, Winston Smith, comrade 6079, starts a diary. This simple act puts Winston’s life in jeopardy. A clandestine love affair with co-worker Julia further enrages the authorities, but can they truly trust each other? And what of the mysterious O’Brien? Will he help them overthrow the regime, confront them with their most terrifying fears, or worse…?

Shocking and fantastical when first written in 1949, Orwell’s novel has remained one of the most chillingly prescient novels of the last century. Enter a world where every action is painstakingly monitored and controlled by a powerful regime, and where independent thought and choice are relics of an almost-forgotten past.

Adapted for the stage by Ryan Craig (Charlotte and Theordore) and directed by Lindsay Posner (Noises Off and A View From The Bridge), this thrilling new version of 1984 stars Keith Allen as the terrifying O’Brien, with Mark Quartley as Winston, Elanor Wyld as Julia and David Birrell as Parsons.

