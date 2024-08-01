Video: New Trailer For THE BAKER'S WIFE at Menier Chocolate Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Menier Chocolate Factory has released an all new trailer for Gordon Greenberg’s production of The Baker’s Wife – with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Joseph Stein. Check out the video here!

This renews the Menier Chocolate Factory’s collaboration with Schwartz, following their production of Pippin in 2011. The production opened on 17 July, with previews from 6 July, and runs until 14 September.

Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress) and Olivier award winner Clive Rowe (Sister Act) star in this cult classic musical.

The arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, The Baker’s Wife is filled with some of Schwartz’s most ravishingly beautiful music, and will immerse the audience into world of Gallic charm in this first major UK revival since its West End première.

Directed by Gordon Greenberg (who previously directed Barnum at the Chocolate Factory), with choreography by Matt Cole (Olivier award winner for Newsies) and designs by Paul Farnworth, this brand new production plays for a limited 10-week season.

