Video: Jamie Muscato Performs 'Soliloquy' From CAROUSEL at the Royal Festival Hall

An all new video has been released of Jamie Muscato singing ‘Soliloquy’ from Carousel at the Royal Festival Hall. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel is coming to the Royal Festival Hall for a one-night-only concert at 7pm on Saturday 13 July.

Check out the video!

Videographer: Sam Daltry

Sound: Ben Robbins (Umbrella Rooms Recording Studio)

CAROUSEL, A CONCERT will star Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge, Heathers, Les Miserables) as bad-boy carousel barker Billy Bigelow. Joining him will be Christine Allado (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, Prince of Egypt, Hamilton) as Julie Jordan and Rebecca Caine as Nettie Fowler (original Cosette in the premiere of Les Misérables, original Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, Canada) together with a star-studded cast of West End royalty, an ensemble company and a full orchestra.

